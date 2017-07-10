Preview: Morning Gloryville X Colours of Love

Cannabis Oil Hailed as Miracle Cure for Boy with Severe Epilepsy
Billy Caldwell suffers from a particularly severe form or epilepsy called status epilepsy. Whereas a normal epileptic is... Read more...
10th Jul 2017 1:47pm | By Catherine McNally
This Wednesday 12th July, pioneers of the sober rave movement, Morning Gloryville, will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of 1967’s Summer of Love with the ultimate wakeup call in collaboration with Colours of Love festival.
This vibrant morning rave will see hundreds of Londoners dance the morning away in what’s set to be one of the most amorous raves to date.Taking place at celebrated club venue, Ministry of Sound in South London, early risers are invited to throw on their most colourful items of clothing and unite for this global social and fitness phenomenon.
With previous Morning Gloryville parties enjoying guest performances from the likes of Fat Boy Slim and Basement Jaxx, the secret headliner for this event is sure to get pulses racing from the get-go. Along with incredible live music performances, guests can take part in numerous additional well-being focused activities, from wake-up massages to free yoga classes.
Glitterlution will be on hand to add free biodegradable sparkles to faces at the transformation station and a variety of delicious and healthy refreshments will be on offer all morning, including refreshing smoothies along with nutritious vegan snacks from RAWsome.
Wednesday 12th July
6:30am – 10:30am
Ministry of Sound, 103 Gaunt Street, SE1 6DP
Billy Caldwell suffers from a particularly severe form or epilepsy called status epilepsy. Whereas a normal epileptic is... Read more...
SolarCentre have taken a look at extreme weather across the globe and have come up with some pretty eye-watering stats,... Read more...
"Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit that was a race" so tweeted the Australian F1 star after Sunday's... Read more...
8 years on from lifting the cricket world cup at The Oval, England’s women will be hoping to repeat the same... Read more...
On a searing hot day in front of a capacity crowd in South London, the Oval witnessed the underdogs upstage the... Read more...
Jordon Thompson, who had originally failed to qualify for the main stages of the tournament in London, was given a... Read more...
Talkback