Preview: Morning Gloryville X Colours of Love

This Wednesday 12th July, pioneers of the sober rave movement, Morning Gloryville, will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of 1967’s Summer of Love with the ultimate wakeup call in collaboration with Colours of Love festival.

This vibrant morning rave will see hundreds of Londoners dance the morning away in what’s set to be one of the most amorous raves to date.Taking place at celebrated club venue, Ministry of Sound in South London, early risers are invited to throw on their most colourful items of clothing and unite for this global social and fitness phenomenon.

With previous Morning Gloryville parties enjoying guest performances from the likes of Fat Boy Slim and Basement Jaxx, the secret headliner for this event is sure to get pulses racing from the get-­go. Along with incredible live music performances, guests can take part in numerous additional well-­being focused activities, from wake-up massages to free yoga classes.

Glitterlution will be on hand to add free biodegradable sparkles to faces at the transformation station and a variety of delicious and healthy refreshments will be on offer all morning, including refreshing smoothies along with nutritious vegan snacks from RAWsome.

Need to Know:

Wednesday 12th July

6:30am – 10:30am

Ministry of Sound, 103 Gaunt Street, SE1 6DP