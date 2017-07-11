Party al fresco in Dulwich

Summer in Dulwich just got a whole lot better with the recent re-opening of The Crown & Greyhound

Get set for a summer series of events in the enormous beer garden featuring complimentary drinks masterclasses, endless games of retro skittles, an outdoor cinema showing Italian flicks and even a dog show.

Sailor Jerry Skittle Alley

Try your hand at old-school pub games and challenge your friends with a rum-derful skittles tournament from Sailor Jerry. Bring your A-game to the retro skittles alley complete with a leader board and prizes for the best bowlers. Even if skittles aren’t your thing, get your hands on complimentary rum-based drinks in the garden.

15th July 2017

Free

Sharps Pop Up Bar

Sharp’s brewery is bringing a piece of Cornish beach life to The Crown & Greyhound. Bean bags, blankets and Doom Bar deck chairs will set the scene, while perfect pints of lager and ale will be on offer straight from Sharp’s own pop-up bar.

21st July 2017

Free

The Dulwich Dog Show

Celebrate man’s best friend at The Crown & Greyhound. Affectionately known as The Dog by locals, take part in a leisurely dog walk to kick off the event followed by the Dog’s Dinner BBQ back at the pub for humans and their furry friends. Pampered pooches will be treated to a gourmet stand full of doggy treats, and proud owners can show off their four-legged friends at The Dog Show (costumes optional).

5th August

Free

Need to know:

The Crown & Greyhound

73 Dulwich Village, SE21 7BJ

020 8299 4976

thecrownandgreyhound.co.uk

Twitter: @crowngreyhound | Facebook: /crownandgreyhound