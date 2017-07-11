Party al fresco in Dulwich

Cannabis Oil Hailed as Miracle Cure for Boy with Severe Epilepsy
Billy Caldwell suffers from a particularly severe form or epilepsy called status epilepsy. Whereas a normal epileptic is... Read more...
11th Jul 2017 12:00pm | By Editor
Summer in Dulwich just got a whole lot better with the recent re-opening of The Crown & Greyhound
Get set for a summer series of events in the enormous beer garden featuring complimentary drinks masterclasses, endless games of retro skittles, an outdoor cinema showing Italian flicks and even a dog show.
Try your hand at old-school pub games and challenge your friends with a rum-derful skittles tournament from Sailor Jerry. Bring your A-game to the retro skittles alley complete with a leader board and prizes for the best bowlers. Even if skittles aren’t your thing, get your hands on complimentary rum-based drinks in the garden.
15th July 2017
Free
Sharp’s brewery is bringing a piece of Cornish beach life to The Crown & Greyhound. Bean bags, blankets and Doom Bar deck chairs will set the scene, while perfect pints of lager and ale will be on offer straight from Sharp’s own pop-up bar.
21st July 2017
Free
Celebrate man’s best friend at The Crown & Greyhound. Affectionately known as The Dog by locals, take part in a leisurely dog walk to kick off the event followed by the Dog’s Dinner BBQ back at the pub for humans and their furry friends. Pampered pooches will be treated to a gourmet stand full of doggy treats, and proud owners can show off their four-legged friends at The Dog Show (costumes optional).
5th August
Free
The Crown & Greyhound
73 Dulwich Village, SE21 7BJ
020 8299 4976
Twitter: @crowngreyhound | Facebook: /crownandgreyhound
