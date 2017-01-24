Rose Matafeo Is Finally Dead comes to Soho Theatre

New Zealand TV star and comedian Rose Matafeo Is Finally Dead at London’s Soho Theatre. Rose will be hosting her own funeral from the 2nd to the 4th February.

The show was nominated for the 2016 Barry Award for Best Newcomer at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Rose Matafeo’s new show sees her putting the fun back into funeral with an upbeat hour of comedy dedicated to her own memory. Unhappy with the fact she won't be around for the best celebration of her life, Rose is giving herself the send-off she deserves while she's still here on earth. You might just die of laughter.

In her home country of New Zealand Rose Matafeo is known as the star of hit TV3 shows Funny Girls, Jono and Ben and 7 Days, she also appeared in the most recent series of Have I Got News For You on BBC One. In 2013 she was awarded the Billy T Award which recognises the brightest up and coming New Zealand comedians and has previously been won by the likes of Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Rose has performed at the New Zealand Comedy Festival where Finally Dead enjoyed a sold out run.

"genre-transcending comedy theatre masterpiece” Metro Magazine