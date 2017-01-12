Australia Day Round-up

TNT is not doing an Australia Day Party this year so we thought we’d give you a round up of who is doing what and where they’re doing it to celebrate everything Australian!

Camden

Belushi's Camden

Thursday 26th January



Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm

48-50 Camden High Street, NW1 0LT

Tube: Mornington Crescent | Camden Town

Clapham

Inferno’s

Thursday 26th January 2pm onwards

Free beer on arrival, Kangaroo Boxing, Triple J Hottest 100, Live music with the Bondi Beach Bums plus Aussie Party & Rock anthems – tickets: £7

146 Clapham High Street, SW4 87UH

Tube: Clapham Common | Clapham North

The Clapham Grand

Thursday 26th January 6pm-3am

Triple J Hottest 100, Aussie tuck shop, Aussie beers, Barbie from 6pm, CO2 cannons, Confestti cannons, Balloon drop, Face painters, National Anthem @ midnight, Best Aussie fancy dress award – tickets: £17.50 (final relase all other tix sold out)

21-25 St John’s Hill, SW11 1TT

Train: Clapham Junction

Bison & Bird

Thursday 26th January

Free entry, Deals on drinks, DJs

182 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UG

Tube: Clapham Common

Covent Garden

Belushi's Covent Garden

Thursday 26th January



Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm

9 Russell Street, WC2B 5HZ

Tube: Covent Garden

Fitzrovia

Dickie Fitz

Thursday 26th January

4 course menu plus drink for £40pp – Beer Can Chicken, Cured Australian Kingfish, Kangaroo Tartare, Stubby Holders and Tim Tam Martinis amongst others

48 Newham Street, W1T 1QQ

Tube: Goodge Street

Fulham

Elk Bar

Thursday 26th January 12pm-2am

Free entry, DEals on drinks, Aussie Burgers, Triple J Hottest 100 and DJs

587 Fulham Road, SW6 5UA

Tube: Fulham Broadway

The Slug at Fulham

Thursday 26th January 2017 12pm-2am

Drinks specials including £2 jagerbombs all day and most drinks at £1.95 at selected times during the day and night

490-492 Fulham Road, SW6 5NH

Tube: Fulham Broadway

hanger Steakhouse

Thursday 26th January 7pm-11pm

Set-menu of steak & shrimp with chips and craft beer - tickets: £20

461 North End Road, SW6 1NZ

Tube: Fulham Broadway

Greenwich

Belushi's Greenwich

Thursday 26th January

Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm

189 Greenwich High Road, SE10 8JA

Train: Greenwich

Hackney

Australia Day in The Wigwam

Thursday 26th January 4pm-2am

Free entry, Aussie BBQ, Triple J Hottest 100 and DJs

@ Queen of Hoxton, 1-5 Curtain Road, EC2A 3JX

Tube: Liverpool Street | Old Street

Australia Day Craft Beer Festival

Thursday 26th January midday-midnight

Live music, entertainment, DJs, BBQ, Lamingtons, free sangers b4 2pm – early bird tickets: £5

@ Oval Space, 29-32 The Oval, E2 9DT

Tube: Bethnal Green

Hammersmith

Belushi's Hammersmith

Thursday 26th January

Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm

28 Hammersmith Broadway, W6 7AB

Tube: Hammersmith

Shepherd's Bush

Belushi’s Shepherd's Bush

Thursday 26th January

Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm

13-15 Shepherd's Bush Green, W12 8PH

Tube: Shepherd's Bush

Shoreditch

Bogan Bar Crawl

Thursday 26th January 1pm-6pm

Bogan Brekkie of VB & Parmies @ Transalte Bar through to Cargo with stops in between! – tickets: £10-£15

@ Translate Bar, 12-14 Kingsland Road, E2 8DA

Tube: Hoxton

Soho

Australia Day Waxy's Way

Thursday 26th January

Free entry, live music with The Hares from 9pm

@ Waxy O'Connors, 14-16 Rupert Street, W1D 6DD

Tube: Piccadilly Circus | Leicester Square

Southwark

The Church

Sunday 22nd January 2pm-8pm

Includes entry to Belushi’s London Bridge for the after party – tickets: £12

@ The Coronet, Elephant & Castle, 28 New Kent Road, SE1 6TJ

Tube: Elephant & Castle

Belushi’s London Bridge

Thursday 26th January

Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm

Tube: Borough | London Bridge

West End

Comedy Carnival's Australia Day Show

Thursday 26th January 8pm-10pm

All Australian stand-up comedy featuring John Roberston, Colin Cole, Alice Fraser and Pete Jonas - tickets: £17.60-£31.95

@Bar Rumba, 36 Shaftsbury Avenue, W1D 7EP

Tube: Piccadilly Circus | Leicester Square

1 Big Night Out Straya Pub Crawl

Thursday 26th January 7.30pm-9pm

Queue jump club entrance to 5 bars and clubs, Free shot at each bar (5 shots!), Drinks deals all night, Free T-shirt and pen

Aussie drinking games and a classy Bogan soundtrack throughout the night - tickets: £12-£15

@ Rileys Sports Bar, Haymarket, 80 Haymarket, SW1Y 4TE

Tube: Charing Cross | Piccadilly Circus

Westminster

Straya Day 2017

Thursday 26th January 10am-Late

Free breakfast bap before 12pm, Face painting, Funky Bunch Trivia Quiz - £100 bar tab prize to spend on the day, Aussie Karaoke competition - £700 holiday prize, Triple J Hottest 100, Surf simulator, Djs and live music from the Siobhney Duo and The Lizards of Oz - tickets: £5, £7-£10 on the day

@ Walkabout Temple, Temple Station, Temple Place, WC2R 2PH

Tube: Temple