Backyard Cinema’s latest production is set to take a slightly darker, more theatrical turn with The Last Chapel; a place of moral imbalance, with another fully immersive set build and live actors to accompany the experience. Set in an abandoned chapel, deep in the Nevada Desert (Borough, SE1), and hosted by a rather unhinged priest who is still seeking salvation, this immersive cinema experience celebrates everything to love about the Tarantino catalogue.

Situated in South London's Mercato Metropolitano, Backyard Cinema's in house bar will be 'From Dusk ‘Till Dawn' themed with craft beer and special cocktails plus the giant beanbags await with free blankets to cosy under.

Backyard Cinema have become the first ever permanent themed cinema in London with an exciting assemblage of seasons planned throughout the year, treating customers to a completely different experience every time they go. Since moving into the new permanent home they have produced a jungle adventure with the Lost World, an enchanted Christmas forest with the Winter Night Garden, a 50’s Hollywood film set to celebrate the Awards Season and are now producing a The Last Chapel; a Tarantino themed chapel with many more surprises planned this year.

Need to Know:

Backyard Cinema presents 'The Last Chapel'

23rd March - May 2017

Mercato Metropolitano, 42 Newington Causeway, SE1 6DR



Tickets from £16.50 backyardcinema.co.uk





