Bad-to-the-Bone BBQ Bus rolls in to London

A tricked-out BBQ joint on wheels, The Bare Bones Bus will serve up mouth-watering, Meat Lust-infused taster plates from Ben Spalding and exclusive off-menu dishes from London’s most lauded restaurants and street food vendors - including blasphemous Holy F**k Rib Meat Rolls from Mark Gevaux (A.K.A Rib Man), a Trio of Chicken from Haggerston fryer-fiends Clutch, miniature twists on Bleecker’s award-winning Bleecker Black, tender meat from Foxlow and a variety of meaty balls from The Bowler Meatballs.
The double deck, half-open top bus has been completely stripped of its mundane interior and transformed into a haven for any meat lover, featuring dining booths, a large Primo XL400 Grill manned by former Aqua Shard and Jon Salt Exec Chef, Ben Spalding and a downstairs craft beer bar from Gipsy Hill Brewing who will be on hand to pair up all the dishes with one of their conversation starting brews.
Meat-loving Londoners can hop aboard the Bare Bones Bus by booking one of eight tours on the 4th, 5th, 11th or 12th February. The £30 ‘taster-ticket’ will provide each guest with x4 taster plates smoked on-board by Ben Spalding, off-menu dishes at each stop (RibMan, Clutch, Bleecker, The Bowler Meatballs and Foxlow), x4 Gipsy Hill Brewing Beers and live Q&As with the folk behind the flavour.
Spreading the Meat Lust, Ben and the Bare Bones team will also be smoking-up some tasty meats for eagle-eyed passers-by. Flavour-fans that use the hashtag #MLBBT or flag down the bus will also be offered a lip-smacking reward straight from the Primo Grill.
Tour times are 2pm-5pm or 6pm-9pm.
Tickets go on sale at 8am 10th January 2017.
