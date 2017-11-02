This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Bongo's Bingo debuts at Printworks on Thursday 9th November

Expect a night of dancing on tables, dance-offs, live music - loud music - and of course, bingo!

Bongo's Bingo is part show, part rave, part bingo and really has to be experienced to believe. The debut show at the cavernous Printworks will also feature a live performance from So Solid Crew to really bring the party atmosphere to life.

With the chance to prizes ranging from cold hard cash to boxes of Coco Pops, Bongo's Bingo really is something else.

Need to Know: 

Bongo’s Bingo

Printworks, Surrey Quays Rd, SE16 7PJ

Thursday 9th November

Doors open from 6pm – first game is 8pm

(nearest tube: Canada Water)

Featuring big cash prizes, “$hit” prizes, rave intervals and dance-offs and more!

Tickets from: www.bongosbingo.co.uk

Twitter: bongosbingo88 / www.facebook.com/BongosBingo / Insta: bongosbingoliverpool

 


Bongo's Bingo hits South London
