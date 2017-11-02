Bongo's Bingo hits South London

Rugby Union: Australia beat New Zealand in thrilling match
The nailbiting 23-18 win, after trailing 12-13 at the break, represents a remarkable turnaround in a match, New Zealand... Read more...
2nd Nov 2017 12:00am | By Editor
Bongo's Bingo debuts at Printworks on Thursday 9th November
Expect a night of dancing on tables, dance-offs, live music - loud music - and of course, bingo!
Bongo's Bingo is part show, part rave, part bingo and really has to be experienced to believe. The debut show at the cavernous Printworks will also feature a live performance from So Solid Crew to really bring the party atmosphere to life.
With the chance to prizes ranging from cold hard cash to boxes of Coco Pops, Bongo's Bingo really is something else.
Bongo’s Bingo
Printworks, Surrey Quays Rd, SE16 7PJ
Thursday 9th November
Doors open from 6pm – first game is 8pm
(nearest tube: Canada Water)
Featuring big cash prizes, “$hit” prizes, rave intervals and dance-offs and more!
Tickets from: www.bongosbingo.co.uk
Twitter: bongosbingo88 / www.facebook.com/BongosBingo / Insta: bongosbingoliverpool
