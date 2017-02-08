Bongo's Bingo launches in London

Forget 'Manhattenhenge' - 'Melbhenge' is where it's at
At 8.27pm on Tuesday (7th Feb) the residents of Melbourne were treated to a solar display as the sun set and cast it's... Read more...
8th Feb 2017 11:41am | By Editor
Bongo’s Bingo – the rather chaotic and ironic version of the normally sedate game played across the country – is making its debut at Clapham Grand on Friday 24th February.
What has quickly evolved into a phenomenon spreading across the UK is now finally for the very first time coming to London, proudly launching its latest residency with Jonny Bongo at the helm.
Bongo’s Bingo has been selling out events throughout 2016 in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow, with lucky guests winning everything from big cash prizes to Henry Hoovers and lots of amazing stuff in between, with rave intervals, dancing on the tables and letting loose pretty much compulsory. Guests with a distinctly iconic standing – from David Hasselhoff to 5ive and S Club 7 to The Vengaboys – have taken centre stage at select special events across the UK, along with the team having already taken the mayhem to Creamfields and Parklife, with even more festival news and many more exciting developments to come soon for 2017.
The merriment is presided over by the legend himself, Jonny Bongo. Jonny is a truly larger than life character, holding court over proceedings and conducting the action with verve and aplomb. He holds the immense honour of the World Record for the biggest ever pub quiz, and gleefully presides over each evening of chaos, calling out the numbers, playing amazing music and inciting plenty of revelry. A night out at Bongo’s Bingo quite simply has to be seen to be believed.
Organiser Joshua Burke explains: “We are incredibly happy to finally bring Bongo’s Bingo to London at the Clapham Grand. We’ve found a great home for us and look forward to our residency there. 2017 has started amazingly well, with our shows continuing to sell out across the UK, and we all can’t wait to get started here at the end of February – Jonny is chomping at the bit!”
Bongo’s Bingo
Friday 24th February 2017
Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, SW11 1TT
£10 tickets + £1 book and pen
Doors open from 6pm
Tickets: skiddle.com/whats-on/London/The-Grand/Bongos-Bingo-London-Launch-240217/12908131/
At 8.27pm on Tuesday (7th Feb) the residents of Melbourne were treated to a solar display as the sun set and cast it's... Read more...
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world... Read more...
It's not set in stone but a possible strike will affect Tube services from 18:00 Sunday 5 to 11:00 Wednesday 8 February... Read more...
High on many people's lists of places to visit, Barcelona has seen a boom in tourist numbers over the past few years... Read more...
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
Rafa Nadal seems to have overcome his previous injuries and poor form to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open by... Read more...
Talkback