Bongo's Bingo launches in London

Bongo’s Bingo – the rather chaotic and ironic version of the normally sedate game played across the country – is making its debut at Clapham Grand on Friday 24th February.

What has quickly evolved into a phenomenon spreading across the UK is now finally for the very first time coming to London, proudly launching its latest residency with Jonny Bongo at the helm.

Bongo’s Bingo has been selling out events throughout 2016 in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow, with lucky guests winning everything from big cash prizes to Henry Hoovers and lots of amazing stuff in between, with rave intervals, dancing on the tables and letting loose pretty much compulsory. Guests with a distinctly iconic standing – from David Hasselhoff to 5ive and S Club 7 to The Vengaboys – have taken centre stage at select special events across the UK, along with the team having already taken the mayhem to Creamfields and Parklife, with even more festival news and many more exciting developments to come soon for 2017.

The merriment is presided over by the legend himself, Jonny Bongo. Jonny is a truly larger than life character, holding court over proceedings and conducting the action with verve and aplomb. He holds the immense honour of the World Record for the biggest ever pub quiz, and gleefully presides over each evening of chaos, calling out the numbers, playing amazing music and inciting plenty of revelry. A night out at Bongo’s Bingo quite simply has to be seen to be believed.

Organiser Joshua Burke explains: “We are incredibly happy to finally bring Bongo’s Bingo to London at the Clapham Grand. We’ve found a great home for us and look forward to our residency there. 2017 has started amazingly well, with our shows continuing to sell out across the UK, and we all can’t wait to get started here at the end of February – Jonny is chomping at the bit!”

Need to Know:

Bongo’s Bingo

Friday 24th February 2017

Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, SW11 1TT

£10 tickets + £1 book and pen

Doors open from 6pm

Tickets: skiddle.com/whats-on/London/The-Grand/Bongos-Bingo-London-Launch-240217/12908131/

@bongosbingo88 | /BongosBingo

claphamgrand.com