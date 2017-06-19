Celebrating research at University College Hospital

University College Hospital will be transformed into a giant laboratory as part of a huge open day celebrating research next month.

On Tuesday 4 July patients and the public are invited to visit over 40 different stalls and have a go at a range of interactive activities including finding out how clinical trials work – using chocolate; having a go at surgery on artificial bones; giving ‘injections’ of a radioactive tracer to models; and having their voices analysed!

There will also be opportunity for visitors to have their blood pressure measured; find out their hand hygiene levels and learn more about fake news and how to spot it.

Previous research open days at University College Hospital have attracted hundreds of visitors from the local community, patient groups and schools. This year there will also be opportunities to sign up to go on special tours on the day at a dedicated tours desk on the ground floor.

Tours visitors can sign up for are:

UCLH Clinical Research Facility: A state of the art facility where early phase experimental therapies are tested in patient very early in the drug development process. The CRF tour includes clinic rooms, a ward area where trial drugs are administered, a pharmacy and a processing laboratory.

Site for UCLH’s new integrated proton beam therapy centre: When it opens in 2020 the centre will provide proton beam therapy, a specialist form of radiotherapy that targets certain cancers very precisely, increasing success rates and reducing side-effects. Visitors will be able to view the excavation of the basement of the building to 28 metres deep and hear from the construction team about how they have overcome the challenges of building a new clinical facility in central London.

UCLH Arts and Heritage: The tour will cover six floors of the MacMillan Cancer Centre taking in art work by Sir Peter Blake, Grayson Perry and Stuart Haygarth. During the tour UCLH Arts Curator Guy Noble will discuss the process of commissioning art work for the centre and the benefits that the arts can bring patients and staff.

There will also be a prize draw to win an iPad! No need to register – just turn up! This special exhibition of research is 2.30-5.30pm on Tuesday 4 July 2017 in the main atrium of University College Hospital, 235 Euston Road, London NW1 2BU.

For more information: www.uclh.nhs.uk/openevent

Getting there:

Nearest tube stations: Warren Street (Northern / Victoria Lines) and Euston Square (Circle / Hammersmith & City / Metropolitan Lines).

By bus: Tottenham Court Road - Northbound (Warren Street station) - no's 10, 73, 24, 29, 134

Gower Street - Southbound (University Street) - no's 10, 24, 29, 73, 134

Euston Road - no's 18, 27, 30, 88