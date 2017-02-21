Comedy: James Acaster: THE TRELOGY

24hr Central Line strike begins tonight
So - the details you need: Drivers will walk out beginning at 9pm tonight - make sure you're where you need to be... Read more...
21st Feb 2017 12:00am | By Editor
Following a record fifth consecutive Edinburgh Best Show nomination and a sell-out 2016 tour, James Acaster is setting off across the UK in 2017 with ‘THE TRELOGY’.
Undercover cops. Jury duty. Witness protection. A lot has happened to James across his past three critically acclaimed shows. He doesn’t know who he is, he doesn’t know what he believes and he doesn’t know what he’s going to do with his life.
To take stock, ‘The Trelogy’ will see James visiting venues across the country for a consecutive three-night stint, each night seeing him perform one of the past three years’ shows – Recognise (2014), Represent (2015) and Reset (2016).
He’ll probably do material from his first three shows as well. All in all, it’s one huge, James Acaster-flavoured recap as he brings a trilogy of stellar comedy shows to a venue near you.
Having quickly established himself as one of the leading lights of British comedy, James has notched up a plethora of award nominations, including Best Comedy Show at the 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012 Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and taking home the Best International Show Award at the 2014 New Zealand International Comedy Festival. In 2015, he won Best Breakthrough Act and Best Show (for Recognise) at the Chortle Awards.
James has made a host of television appearances including Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Live from the BBC (BBC Three),Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Mock The Week (BBC One) and 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4). Radio appearances have included a regular guest spot on fellow comic Josh Widdicombe’s XFM show and writing and presenting his own show Findings for BBC Radio 4.
James Acaster: THE TRELOGY
London Dates:
Monday 27th February 2017 London Soho Theatre RECOGNISE
Tuesday 28th February 2017 London Soho Theatre REPRESENT
Wednesday 1st March 2017 London Soho Theatre RESET
Monday 6th March 2017 London Soho Theatre RECOGNISE
Tuesday 7th March 2017 London Soho Theatre REPRESENT
Wednesday 8th March 2017 London Soho Theatre RESET
sohotheatre.com/whats-on/james-acaster-the-trelogy-recognise
So - the details you need: Drivers will walk out beginning at 9pm tonight - make sure you're where you need to be... Read more...
Nope - neither have we but it exists, it even declared war on Australia in 1977 and is located just 500km north of... Read more...
Four US citizens and their Australian pilot died in the crash after the plane suffered what is being called a... Read more...
In a world-wide poll of the most popular British BBC characters, Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock comes out on top by a... Read more...
“London is the natural city to host one of the greatest musical shows on earth – with our exceptional... Read more...
“London is the natural city to host one of the greatest musical shows on earth – with our exceptional... Read more...
Talkback