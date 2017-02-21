Comedy: James Acaster: THE TRELOGY

Following a record fifth consecutive Edinburgh Best Show nomination and a sell-out 2016 tour, James Acaster is setting off across the UK in 2017 with ‘THE TRELOGY’.

Undercover cops. Jury duty. Witness protection. A lot has happened to James across his past three critically acclaimed shows. He doesn’t know who he is, he doesn’t know what he believes and he doesn’t know what he’s going to do with his life.

To take stock, ‘The Trelogy’ will see James visiting venues across the country for a consecutive three-night stint, each night seeing him perform one of the past three years’ shows – Recognise (2014), Represent (2015) and Reset (2016).

He’ll probably do material from his first three shows as well. All in all, it’s one huge, James Acaster-flavoured recap as he brings a trilogy of stellar comedy shows to a venue near you.

Having quickly established himself as one of the leading lights of British comedy, James has notched up a plethora of award nominations, including Best Comedy Show at the 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012 Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and taking home the Best International Show Award at the 2014 New Zealand International Comedy Festival. In 2015, he won Best Breakthrough Act and Best Show (for Recognise) at the Chortle Awards.

James has made a host of television appearances including Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Live from the BBC (BBC Three),Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Mock The Week (BBC One) and 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4). Radio appearances have included a regular guest spot on fellow comic Josh Widdicombe’s XFM show and writing and presenting his own show Findings for BBC Radio 4.

Need to Know:

James Acaster: THE TRELOGY

London Dates:

Monday 27th February 2017 London Soho Theatre RECOGNISE

Tuesday 28th February 2017 London Soho Theatre REPRESENT

Wednesday 1st March 2017 London Soho Theatre RESET

Monday 6th March 2017 London Soho Theatre RECOGNISE

Tuesday 7th March 2017 London Soho Theatre REPRESENT

Wednesday 8th March 2017 London Soho Theatre RESET

sohotheatre.com/whats-on/james-acaster-the-trelogy-recognise

