Down Under at Under the Bridge

Cookin' on 3 Burners and Jon Stevens come to Under the Bridge in June

“This Girl” by Cookin’ on 3 Burners vs Kungs was huge in 2016. The video gaines almost 200 million views and the record reached no. 1 in France, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Latvia and number two in the UK.

Originally released as a Modern Soul 45 on Adrian Gibson’s Freestyle Records label in 2009, “This Girl” was given a club remix by French producer Kungs which brought the classic to a global audience.

Cookin’ on 3 Burners were formed in 1997 by Jake Mason, Lance Ferguson and Ivan Khatchoyan. After some acclaimed 45’s in Australia, the band signed to Freestyle Records and the “Baked, Broiled & Fried” album was released in 2007 featuring guest vocalists Kylie Auldist and Fallon Williams. A cover version of “Feel Good Inc” by Gorillaz became a big tune with B-Boys. The follow up album 2009’s “Soul Messin’ ” featured the original of “This Girl” and a funk/breaks version of Gary Numan‘s “Cars“.

Cookin' on 3 Burners

Under the Bridge

Stamford Bridge, Fulham Road, SW6 1HS



9th June 2017

Doors open 7pm

underthebridge.co.uk/events/cookin-3-burners

Singer/Songwriter with Noiseworks, INXS and The Dead Daisies comes to Under the Bridge for the first time.

With his mojo fully intact, Stevens stands virtually alone in the music scene, with a raw vocal power that won him attention first as a teenager and now as a veteran singer and songwriter. Time has toughened his delivery while tapping into his emotional wellsprings more than ever before.

He’s got the pedigree: a record-smashing debut at age 16 with two consecutive No. 1 singles in his New Zealand homeland … huge hits in Australia as lead singer with Noiseworks … a 21st-century liftoff to worldwide acclaim at center stage with INXS … an iTunes featured release with his last band, The Dead Daisies, whose debut single, Lock and Load, which he wrote and produced with the legendary Slash on guitar.

Jon Stevens

Under the Bridge

Stamford Bridge, Fulham Road, SW6 1HS



15th June 2017

Doors open 7pm

underthebridge.co.uk/events/jon-stevens