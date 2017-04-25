Egg LDN Birthday Weekend 5th & 6th May

2017 Birthday celebrations kick off on Friday May 5th with Eric Morillo in charge of the decks all night long. The man behind such acts as Ministers De La Funk, The Dronez, alongside Harry ‘Choo Choo’ Romero and Jose Nunez, and Li’l Mo Ying Yang, has been at the top of the House music scene for over 20 years and promises to kick the weekend off in style.

Saturday 6th starts at 2pm with Gold Diggers Daytime party taking over the newly transformed Terrace Garden and the Loft, covering all club genres from Disco to House way into the night. Egg London’s Birthday Weekend Part II welcomes the legendary techno trend setter, Green Velvet with trademark green Mohawk and wrap around shades and darkly humorous tracks such as 'Flash', 'Answering Machine', 'La La Land' and 'Bigger Than Prince' have proven his unmatched talents as a both a producer and lyricist, putting him in a league of his own since the early '90s. Joining Green Velvet in the Main Room is Enrico Sangiuliano, Daniel Miller, Tobi Neumann, Italian duo Margot and Jay Shepheard plus resident DJs Kyle E, Ireen Amnes and The Willers Brothers - it's going to be a big weekend!

Egg Ldn: Birthday Part I: Erick Morillo All Night Long

Friday May 5th 2017

11pm-7am

Tickets: from £10 in Advance online from egglondon.co.uk or residentadvisor.net, Student Members £10, EGG LDN Members £15 and more on the door egglondon.co.uk

Egg Ldn: Birthday: Gold Diggers

Saturday May 6th 2017

2pm-super late - Drinks Reception 2pm-4pm

DJs: Fat Tony, Jeffrey Hinton, Tafkanik, Fidel aka Marron Bitch back 2 back with Julian Murariu, Joe Roberts, Rodger Spy, Dennis Da Silva, Alejandro Gocast, The Roustabouts, Strawberry K and Dorothea

Performers: Lewis G Burton, Virgin Xtravaganzah, Katrina Darling, Bambi Blue, Ray Noir, Kokaine Tyson & Johnny Bones

Hosts: Laurence Malice, Rosemary Turner, Charity Kase, Luke Harris, Prince JasonJason, Kassandra Powell & Samantha Togni

Friends and golden party people

Tickets: Free for friends and those that add their names to the facebook.com/GoldDiggers page

Egg Ldn: Birthday Part II: Green Velvet, Daniel Miller (Mute Records), Enrico Sanguiliano, Tobi Neumann

Saturday May 6th 2017

11pm-9am

Main Room: Green Velvet, Enrico Sanguiliano, Daniel Miller (Mute Records), Tobi NeumannTerrace Jay Shepheard, Zaki Muak, Manish,

Ground Floor: Margot, Alex Bau The Loft: Gold Diggers Carry On with The Nextmen (Disco Set), Mark Moore

Residents Kyle E, Ireen Amnes and The Willers Brothers

Tickets: from £10 in Advance online from egglondon.co.uk or residentadvisor.net, Student Members £10, EGG LDN Members £15 and more on the door egglondon.co.uk



