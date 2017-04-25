Egg LDN Birthday Weekend 5th & 6th May

Rugby Union:Warburton named as British Lions captain
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
25th Apr 2017 10:20am | By Editor
3 parties, 2 nights + daytime Gold Diggers
2017 Birthday celebrations kick off on Friday May 5th with Eric Morillo in charge of the decks all night long. The man behind such acts as Ministers De La Funk, The Dronez, alongside Harry ‘Choo Choo’ Romero and Jose Nunez, and Li’l Mo Ying Yang, has been at the top of the House music scene for over 20 years and promises to kick the weekend off in style.
Saturday 6th starts at 2pm with Gold Diggers Daytime party taking over the newly transformed Terrace Garden and the Loft, covering all club genres from Disco to House way into the night. Egg London’s Birthday Weekend Part II welcomes the legendary techno trend setter, Green Velvet with trademark green Mohawk and wrap around shades and darkly humorous tracks such as 'Flash', 'Answering Machine', 'La La Land' and 'Bigger Than Prince' have proven his unmatched talents as a both a producer and lyricist, putting him in a league of his own since the early '90s. Joining Green Velvet in the Main Room is Enrico Sangiuliano, Daniel Miller, Tobi Neumann, Italian duo Margot and Jay Shepheard plus resident DJs Kyle E, Ireen Amnes and The Willers Brothers - it's going to be a big weekend!
Egg Ldn: Birthday Part I: Erick Morillo All Night Long
Friday May 5th 2017
11pm-7am
Tickets: from £10 in Advance online from egglondon.co.uk or residentadvisor.net, Student Members £10, EGG LDN Members £15 and more on the door egglondon.co.uk
Egg Ldn: Birthday: Gold Diggers
Saturday May 6th 2017
2pm-super late - Drinks Reception 2pm-4pm
DJs: Fat Tony, Jeffrey Hinton, Tafkanik, Fidel aka Marron Bitch back 2 back with Julian Murariu, Joe Roberts, Rodger Spy, Dennis Da Silva, Alejandro Gocast, The Roustabouts, Strawberry K and Dorothea
Performers: Lewis G Burton, Virgin Xtravaganzah, Katrina Darling, Bambi Blue, Ray Noir, Kokaine Tyson & Johnny Bones
Hosts: Laurence Malice, Rosemary Turner, Charity Kase, Luke Harris, Prince JasonJason, Kassandra Powell & Samantha Togni
Friends and golden party people
Tickets: Free for friends and those that add their names to the facebook.com/GoldDiggers page
Egg Ldn: Birthday Part II: Green Velvet, Daniel Miller (Mute Records), Enrico Sanguiliano, Tobi Neumann
Saturday May 6th 2017
11pm-9am
Main Room: Green Velvet, Enrico Sanguiliano, Daniel Miller (Mute Records), Tobi NeumannTerrace Jay Shepheard, Zaki Muak, Manish,
Ground Floor: Margot, Alex Bau The Loft: Gold Diggers Carry On with The Nextmen (Disco Set), Mark Moore
Residents Kyle E, Ireen Amnes and The Willers Brothers
Tickets: from £10 in Advance online from egglondon.co.uk or residentadvisor.net, Student Members £10, EGG LDN Members £15 and more on the door egglondon.co.uk
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
Even more remarkable is the fact, that Williams, was 8 weeks pregnant, when she successfully won the Australian Open... Read more...
Even more remarkable is the fact, that Williams, was 8 weeks pregnant, when she successfully won the Australian Open... Read more...
After announcing stricter visa requirements for skilled migrant workers entering Australia, PM Malcolm Turnbull has also... Read more...
Jimmy White, who lost in 6 finals in Sheffield, lost in the 2nd qualifying stage at Ponds Forge venue, to Jack Lisowski... Read more...
Talkback