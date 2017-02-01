Fabio and Grooverider at Electric Brixton

Fabio & Grooverider, Matrix & Futurebound, DC Breaks B2B Cyantific, Dillinja B2B Mampi Swift, Drumsound & Bassline Smith, Krust B2B Bryan G, Uncle Dugs B2B Serial Killaz, Dynamite MC, Ayah MC, Felon, Five Alive.

Scene Legends Fabio & Grooverider Celebrate 25 Years of Drum & Bass.

Fabio and Grooverider are hosting a very special party at Electric Brixton on Friday 3rd February 2016. Entitled ‘Fabio & Grooverider – 25 Years of Drum & Bass’, the event celebrates everything drum & bass from the last 25 years, 1992-2017.

Support on the night comes from special guest DJs, Matrix & Futurebound, DC Breaks b2b Cyantific, Dillinja b2b Mampi Swift, Drumsound & Bassline Smith, Krust b2b Bryan G, Uncle Dugs b2b Serial Killaz, together with MCs Dynamite MC, Ayah MC, Felon and Five Alive.

After Fabio & Grooverider ran the first jungle/drum and bass club night, Rage at Heaven, Fabio channelled the kinetic soul of the music to a new night, Speed, alongside comrade LTJ Bukem and in conjunction with Groove Connection, Swerve, where in the late 90s his ‘Liquid Funk’ vibe successfully ignited the unique musicality of drum & bass as typified by releases on his Creative Source label.

Grooverider continued to pioneer his own tougher sound with his Prototype label and Grace nights. As well as winning a Mobo Award in 1999 for his Album Mysteries of Funk.

Both have had compilations released through Drum and Bass Arena, Fabric, Ministry of Sound, who released the pair’s triple album ‘Masterpiece’. Fabio & Grooverider have continued the success of their long-running radio shows on Kiss FM and BBC Radio 1 with a new monthly show on Rinse Fm.

Over their 25 + years together the duo have won many Awards most recently Fabio & Grooverider were voted in the top 25 Greatest DJs of all time in a Mixmag poll, in December 2015 the pair won the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to music award at DJ Mag’s Best of British awards and in Dec 2016 won the Outstanding Contribution to Drum & Bass award at The Urban Music Awards.

Fabio & Grooverider says: “This event will encompass the circumference of drum & bass, the aim is to represent the numerous facets of this music we love… From the legendary Dillinjah and Mampi Swift to the neuro styles of Delta Heavy and Cyantific... also we have Viper & Technique Head honcho’s Matrix & Futurebound & Drumsound & Bassline Smith. Representing the old Skool Jungle will be Rinse FM’s Uncle Dugs and Serial Killaz, they will be playing their futuristic take on the Jungle style. V Recordings legend Bryan Gee will be playing back 2 back with the man they call the scientist, the mighty DJ Krust…

And of course there’s us Fabio and Grooverider, spanning from the creation of house music , the founding fathers of jungle/dnb, we will be hosting this special event.. Drum & Bass is 25 years strong. This line up we feel represents the young and old. Our set on the night will be spanning the generations, playing music from the very conception to the present day, jungle to d’n’b… We believe that all styles of Drum & Bass should be able to play in one arena, no segregation, just one massive party celebrating the music we love! Come and join us at Electric Brixton on Feb 3rd for an unforgettable night!”

Time: 22:00 - 06:00

Price: £15+BF

Tickets available here

www.electricbrixton.uk.com