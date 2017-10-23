Halloween in London

Rugby Union: Australia beat New Zealand in thrilling match
23rd Oct 2017 1:57pm | By Editor
No one needs an excuse to party, but if you do, Halloween provides as good a one as any. Promoters go all out to throw the most immersive and ghoulish events, and so we decided to round up five of the best looking and sounding around London this weekend.
Oval Space Present Robert Hood and DJ Nobu
Oval Space
In case you just want to hear great music and don’t care for the themes, then do yourself a favour and catch two techno heroes in one of London’s best spaces. Japans DJ Nobu is a mind blowing master of atmosphere and depth, while Robert Hood is a minimal techno pioneer from Detroit who never fails to amaze.
Halloween Festival Freakshow
The Steelyard
The Steelyard is all set to be transformed by the ByDay ByNight team with a high end selection of decorations, customised laser shows, face paint, glitter and lots more from Shine Shack. The dress code is Freakshow Chic and the sounds come from Tom Demac, Daniel Bortz and OC & Verde as well as Kalyde.
credit: ByDayByNight
Ministry of Sound Halloween x VeryVeryWrongIndeed
Ministry of Sound
There are few better clubbing experiences than hearing Ministry of Sound’s world famous system really being put through its paces. And it sure will be tonight when afterparty hell raiser and VeryVeryWrongIndeed founder Tim Sheridan plays. Expect all kind off oddness as well as a well informed sound track.
krankbrother present Halloween
Studio Spaces
Each year Krankbrother throw one of the best Halloween bashes, and this year they do so for the first time at Studio Spaces. Expect all sorts of weird and wonderful treats as well as a down right tasty line-up featuring deep New York techno form Levon Vincent and Anthony Parasole, bass and beats from Martin, deep hose from Efdemin and fresh stuff from B.Traits as well as Krankbrother themselves.
Secretsundaze 'Club Kids' Halloween Party
Oval Space
Taking its theme from the gender fluid and outrageous 80s party movement formed by since-convicted murder Michael Alig, the secretsundaze crew want you to dress up as fabulously as possible for this one. Founders James and Giles play as do Palms Trax, DJ Slyngshot and Wes Baggley.
