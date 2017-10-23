Halloween in London

No one needs an excuse to party, but if you do, Halloween provides as good a one as any. Promoters go all out to throw the most immersive and ghoulish events, and so we decided to round up five of the best looking and sounding around London this weekend.

FRIDAY

Oval Space Present Robert Hood and DJ Nobu

Oval Space

ovalspace.co.uk

In case you just want to hear great music and don’t care for the themes, then do yourself a favour and catch two techno heroes in one of London’s best spaces. Japans DJ Nobu is a mind blowing master of atmosphere and depth, while Robert Hood is a minimal techno pioneer from Detroit who never fails to amaze.

Halloween Festival Freakshow

The Steelyard

Facebook Event: http://bit.ly/2yTY2bg

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2vJPCAw

The Steelyard is all set to be transformed by the ByDay ByNight team with a high end selection of decorations, customised laser shows, face paint, glitter and lots more from Shine Shack. The dress code is Freakshow Chic and the sounds come from Tom Demac, Daniel Bortz and OC & Verde as well as Kalyde.

credit: ByDayByNight

SATURDAY

Ministry of Sound Halloween x VeryVeryWrongIndeed

Ministry of Sound

Facebook Event: http://bit.ly/2vJPCAw

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2xW3qwC

There are few better clubbing experiences than hearing Ministry of Sound’s world famous system really being put through its paces. And it sure will be tonight when afterparty hell raiser and VeryVeryWrongIndeed founder Tim Sheridan plays. Expect all kind off oddness as well as a well informed sound track.

krankbrother present Halloween

Studio Spaces

krankbrother.com

Each year Krankbrother throw one of the best Halloween bashes, and this year they do so for the first time at Studio Spaces. Expect all sorts of weird and wonderful treats as well as a down right tasty line-up featuring deep New York techno form Levon Vincent and Anthony Parasole, bass and beats from Martin, deep hose from Efdemin and fresh stuff from B.Traits as well as Krankbrother themselves.

Secretsundaze 'Club Kids' Halloween Party

Oval Space

secretsundaze.net

Taking its theme from the gender fluid and outrageous 80s party movement formed by since-convicted murder Michael Alig, the secretsundaze crew want you to dress up as fabulously as possible for this one. Founders James and Giles play as do Palms Trax, DJ Slyngshot and Wes Baggley.