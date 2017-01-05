Mr Fogg welcomes James Levelle to his Residence

Launched in 2014, The Explorer Series at Mr Fogg’s is a collection of intimate talks, featuring epic travellers’ tales told by some of the world’s greatest seafaring daredevils, survival maestros and courageous adventurers in the world.

Talks are held once per month and guests are taken on daring expeditions as they listen vicariously to the daunting and fearless voyages of several notable explorers in the humble abode of fellow British adventurer, Mr Phileas J. Fogg. Past guests include: Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Levison Wood, Hugh Robertson, the Turner Twins, Bear Grylls, Bill Colegrave, Robert Swan and Simon Reeve.





Monday January 16th will see Levelle share stories from his extraordinary money-free travel adventure with environmentalist, Rob Greenfield. A daring attempt to cross the continent of South America without cash – ten weeks, six countries and over 11,000km – which James describes as the most mind-blowing journey of his life.

Levelle’s career in film kicked off in 2007 when the Environmental Justice Foundation sent him to document child labour in India’s cotton fields, and then to war-torn west Africa to capture footage of deadly pirate fishermen off the coast of Sierra Leone.

He went on to direct the acclaimed ‘Eco Crime Investigators’ series for National Geographic, going undercover in China and Tibet to expose the criminal trade in tiger skins and bone, and then taking on the lethal multi-million pound illegal logging industry in Southeast Asia. Filming undercover was a rush but it was Levelle’s time spent filming India’s last remaining wild tigers, and then endangered orangutans in the Indonesian rainforest, that remains the most awe-inspiring experience of his life.

Since then, James has worked in some of the world’s most extreme environments directing some of Discovery Channel’s most groundbreaking and successful shows from ‘Alaska: Gold Rush’ to ‘Free Ride: South America’.

Need to Know:

An Evening with James Levelle

Mr Fogg's Residence, 15 Bruton Lane, W1J 6JD

Monday 16 January 2017 7.01pm, followed by a 7:51pm Q&A



020 7036 0608

mr-foggs.com



