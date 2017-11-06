Pop-up Alpine Ski Village Returns

From the 16th November, transport yourself to the slopes of St Moritz, Klosters or Aspen right here in London. Hire a heated Alpine cabin booth, dress up in retro ski-wear and kick back with mulled drinks, roasted chestnuts, après-ski style food and enjoy the themed entertainment. Grab a drink at the Red Bull Winter Sports Bar or the Smirnoff Cocktail Bar and take selfies in the Cable Car photo-booth - it's as close you'll get to being on a skiing holiday, without actually being on a skiing holiday!

Need to Know:

Vauxhall Winter Village

6a South Lambeth Place, Vauxhall, SW8 1RT

Monday - Friday and selected weekends

16th November - 22nd December

11.30am-10pm

vauxhallwintervillage.co.uk