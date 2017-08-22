Star-studded 'Suburbicon' out this Autumn

but underneath lies a dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence.

It's 1959 and the Lodge family are living a tranquil life in Suburbicon but a home invasion turns life upside down for father and husband Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) and his family in the much anticipated dark comedy from the genius' that are the Coen brothers. Directed by George Clooney and co-starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Ellis and newcomer Noah Jupe this is a must-see this Autumn.

Watch the trailer here

UK release: 24th November 2017