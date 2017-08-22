Star-studded 'Suburbicon' out this Autumn

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

‘Suburbicon’ is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns…

but underneath lies a dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence.

It's 1959 and the Lodge family are living a tranquil life in Suburbicon but a home invasion turns life upside down for father and husband Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) and his family in the much anticipated dark comedy from the genius' that are the Coen brothers. Directed by George Clooney and co-starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Ellis and newcomer Noah Jupe this is a must-see this Autumn.

UK release: 24th November 2017


