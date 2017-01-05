Theatre Preview: Holding The Man

fabric re-opens tonight
Australia. Melbourne. 1976.
Tim catches a glimpse of handsome school mate and captain of the football team, John. Their first kiss is an exciting game. Their 15 years of life together a constant battle against discrimination, separation and temptation, all set against the pivotal events that define the era they live in. But there is an enemy present that no love can conquer.
Holding the Man is a coming-of-age drama about first love and loss. It tells the story of a young man growing up gay in Melbourne, and his fight for human rights and equality against a backdrop of oppression and AIDS. It is written by award winner Tommy Murphy based on Timothy Conigrave's autobiography.
Holding the Man
Brockley Jack Studio Theatre
410 Brockley Road, SE4 2DH
Tuesday 17th January - Saturday 4th February, 7.45pm
Tickets: £15
Nearest Train Station: Honor Oak Park
