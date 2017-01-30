Theatre Preview: Seventeen

Trump allegedly hangs up on Australian PM
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world... Read more...
30th Jan 2017 11:22am | By Editor
Seventeen, written by Australian Matthew Whittet, sees a cast of veteran stage actors take on the roles of teenagers.
Set in that time after the end of the last day of school, but just before everyone moves on. It’s about the cusp of adulthood, the cusp of complete change.
Jess is Mike’s girlfriend. Tom is Mike’s best friend, but he’s secretly in love with Jess. Emilia is Jess’s best friend and she’s about to get drunk for the first time. Lizzy is Mike’s annoying younger sister. And Ronny, well no-one invited Ronny and no one’s quite sure why he’s there. As dawn approaches, through a fog of cheap beer, dreams are shared, insecurities aired and secrets spilled.
Funny, wise and a little bit sad, Seventeen will turn our notions of adulthood and adolescence on their head.
This is the first UK production of Seventeen following its smash hit run in Australia at Sydney’s celebrated Belvoir Theatre.
PLUS - See it for FREE
People who live or work in Hammersmith & Fulham can get TWO FREE tickets to the first night of Seventeen on 04 Mar at 7.30pm.
Registration for the giveaway takes place between 06 - 18 Feb. Successful applicants will be randomly selected and notified at least one week before the first night.
Seventeen
Lyric Hammersmith, Lyric Square, King Street, W6 0QL
4th March - 8th April 2017
Tickets from £15
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world... Read more...
It's not set in stone but a possible strike will affect Tube services from 18:00 Sunday 5 to 11:00 Wednesday 8 February... Read more...
High on many people's lists of places to visit, Barcelona has seen a boom in tourist numbers over the past few years... Read more...
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
Rafa Nadal seems to have overcome his previous injuries and poor form to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open by... Read more...
The drivers strike is in response to the dispute over the 'displacement of staff' - RMT General Secretary Mich Cash said... Read more...
Talkback