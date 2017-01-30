Theatre Preview: Seventeen

Set in that time after the end of the last day of school, but just before everyone moves on. It’s about the cusp of adulthood, the cusp of complete change.



Jess is Mike’s girlfriend. Tom is Mike’s best friend, but he’s secretly in love with Jess. Emilia is Jess’s best friend and she’s about to get drunk for the first time. Lizzy is Mike’s annoying younger sister. And Ronny, well no-one invited Ronny and no one’s quite sure why he’s there. As dawn approaches, through a fog of cheap beer, dreams are shared, insecurities aired and secrets spilled.



Funny, wise and a little bit sad, Seventeen will turn our notions of adulthood and adolescence on their head.



This is the first UK production of Seventeen following its smash hit run in Australia at Sydney’s celebrated Belvoir Theatre.

