Theatre Review: Glengarry Glen Ross

It’s a dog eat dog world when it comes to selling real estate and the Chicago salesmen in David Mamet’s 1983 Pulitzer prize-winner will stop at virtually nothing to get their commission.

Sam Yates’ fast-paced production may be headlined by American Christian Slater but this is very much an ensemble piece as his slick, cocksure Ricky Roma uses every devious trick in the book - and a few more besides - to stay top of the board, scheming and lying to close the crucial deal which will win him a Cadillac. Equally impressive is Stanley Townsend’s older Shelly “The Machine” Levene, a former top salesman who’s lost his edge (and may be about to lose his job, too) and is embarrassingly desperate for the premium leads handed out by Kris Marshall’s cold office manager who is himself every bit as calculating as the men whose working lives he controls. Meanwhile Robert Glenister’s resentful Moss, spittingly angry, has a plan to temporarily wreck the whole company, and David Ryan’s prospective purchaser, ensnared by Roma’s smooth-talking sales patter into signing on the dotted line, now very much wishes he hadn’t.

credit: Marc Brenner

An unnecessary interval rather breaks the tension, but otherwise this is a powerful revival, its rapid dialogue crackling with expletives in Mamet’s portrayal of a shamelessly cut-throat, all-male environment.

Playhouse, Northumberland Avenue, WC2N 5DE

Tube: Embankment / Charing Cross

Until 3rd February 2018

Tickets £15.00 - £65.00 (+premium seats)

glengarrywestend.com