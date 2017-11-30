Theatre Review: Glengarry Glen Ross

UFC Fight Night London
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of... Read more...
30th Nov 2017 12:00am | By Louise Kingsley
It’s a dog eat dog world when it comes to selling real estate and the Chicago salesmen in David Mamet’s 1983 Pulitzer prize-winner will stop at virtually nothing to get their commission.
Sam Yates’ fast-paced production may be headlined by American Christian Slater but this is very much an ensemble piece as his slick, cocksure Ricky Roma uses every devious trick in the book - and a few more besides - to stay top of the board, scheming and lying to close the crucial deal which will win him a Cadillac. Equally impressive is Stanley Townsend’s older Shelly “The Machine” Levene, a former top salesman who’s lost his edge (and may be about to lose his job, too) and is embarrassingly desperate for the premium leads handed out by Kris Marshall’s cold office manager who is himself every bit as calculating as the men whose working lives he controls. Meanwhile Robert Glenister’s resentful Moss, spittingly angry, has a plan to temporarily wreck the whole company, and David Ryan’s prospective purchaser, ensnared by Roma’s smooth-talking sales patter into signing on the dotted line, now very much wishes he hadn’t.
credit: Marc Brenner
An unnecessary interval rather breaks the tension, but otherwise this is a powerful revival, its rapid dialogue crackling with expletives in Mamet’s portrayal of a shamelessly cut-throat, all-male environment.
Playhouse, Northumberland Avenue, WC2N 5DE
Tube: Embankment / Charing Cross
Until 3rd February 2018
Tickets £15.00 - £65.00 (+premium seats)
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of... Read more...
Travelling on board our new A350, you can experience Taiwan and connect to numerous destinations we serve throughout... Read more...
Work Christmas parties are historically sordid affairs. The dangerous mix of pent-up resentment and sexual... Read more...
The Grand Slam board met earlier this week and agreed to the 25 second shot clock in operation in Melbourne in January... Read more...
Danni Wyatt and England Captain Heather Knight were the heroes of the hour with Wyatt scoring her maiden international... Read more...
His final success against Belgian’s David Goffin by 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 was the first by a debutant in the finals for... Read more...
Talkback