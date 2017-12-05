Trygve Wakenshaw & Barnie Duncan @ Soho Theatre

UFC Fight Night London
Picture the most mundane place imaginable descending into a world of absurdist fantasy...
Following the delirious success of Kraken and Nautilus, his two solo shows at the Mime Festival, Trygve Wakenshaw joins forces with fellow New Zealander, Barnie Duncan (Calypso Nights), in this extraordinary celebration of the banal. Dialogue is minimal, jokes are plentiful; physical comedy at its best. A sold out hit at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival
credit: Sarah Walker
Business drones Gareth Krubb and Dennis Chang whittle away the minutes in the barren office of Ruck’s Leather Interiors, patiently waiting for the phone call that may or may not give them something to actually do. In between the drudgery of the 9-5, the minutiae of office existence open up a fantastical world of fancy where a sticky piece of paper turns men into pigeons, where briefcases are dogs, and where that elusive client is always a missed call away.
‘A howlingly funny, exquisitely performed hour of office-set slapstick from two of New Zealand’s most exciting comic talents.’ Telegraph
Different Party
Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE
Monday 8th January 2018 - Saturday 20th January 7pm
Saturday matinees 4pm.
No show 14 Jan
£9 - £20 (no booking fees)
Tel: 020 7478 0100
