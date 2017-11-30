UFC Fight Night London
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of... Read more...
30th Nov 2017 11:00am | By Editor
On Saturday March 17, 2018, UFC® will return to The O2 in London
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of athletes including UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Michael “The Count” Bisping, a pioneer of MMA in the UK who is the current UFC middleweight champion. As the popuarity of the sport in Britian continues to grow, so too does the demand from fans for live events. The fight card for UFC Fight Night London is still to be announced, but fans in attendance can expect an unmissable night of entertainment and a fight card packed with world class fighting talent. This is one event not to be missed!
UFC® Fight Night
The O2, London
Saturday March 17th 2018
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 2nd 2018 at 10 a.m to register your interest in tickets, visit: ufc.com/london
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of... Read more...
Travelling on board our new A350, you can experience Taiwan and connect to numerous destinations we serve throughout... Read more...
Work Christmas parties are historically sordid affairs. The dangerous mix of pent-up resentment and sexual... Read more...
The Grand Slam board met earlier this week and agreed to the 25 second shot clock in operation in Melbourne in January... Read more...
Danni Wyatt and England Captain Heather Knight were the heroes of the hour with Wyatt scoring her maiden international... Read more...
His final success against Belgian’s David Goffin by 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 was the first by a debutant in the finals for... Read more...
Talkback