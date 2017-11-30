The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of athletes including UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Michael “The Count” Bisping, a pioneer of MMA in the UK who is the current UFC middleweight champion. As the popuarity of the sport in Britian continues to grow, so too does the demand from fans for live events. The fight card for UFC Fight Night London is still to be announced, but fans in attendance can expect an unmissable night of entertainment and a fight card packed with world class fighting talent. This is one event not to be missed!





Need to Know:

UFC® Fight Night

The O 2, London

Saturday March 17th 2018

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 2nd 2018 at 10 a.m to register your interest in tickets, visit: ufc.com/london