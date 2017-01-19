VAULT Festival - London's answer to the Edinburgh Fringe

Six weeks of theatre, comedy, music, dance, film, food and drink return to London from Jan 25th to March 5th.

Returning to it's original home beneath Waterloo Station, VAULT Festival is back for the fifth time, bigger and better.

Incorporating satellite venues Network Theatre and Morley College also, the programme features a diverse array of entertainment, food, bars and late night parties making it a must-do for Londoners.

Highlights include The Great Gatsby presented by The Guild Of Misrule in association with The Immersive Ensemble and Perrier Jouët, Mars Actually, a follow on from Superbolt Theatre's hit comedy Jurassic Park, VAULT Film Festival premieres numerous exciting shorts and features, including dark_net staring Johnny Vegas and Love Comes Later starring Sarita Choudhury (Homeland) and laughs-a-plenty are in store in Adele Is Younger Than Us, giving voice to a generation of frustrated ‘not-quite-Adeles'. Plus themed parties including the Valentine's Ball, the Mardi Gras party and Jay Gatsby's very own party, food inspired from Eastern Europe in the form of Balkano and craft beers and cocktails aplenty.

Tickets are available now and a full line-up of events can be found at vaultfestival.com.