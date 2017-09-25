Halloween a time to let down your hair down and a licence to be able to scare the neighbourhood kids without being arrested! It’s also where Club de Fromage, London’s top spot for dressing up comes in to it’s own.

This year Fromage will be celebrating the un-dead, those dark eyed, grave shufflers who wander the earth with no purpose. No not our Brexit negotiating team, I’m talking zombies. Not just any zombies though, lovely, glittery, disco ball loving, dancing zombies. Think a kind of flesh eating Pan’s People.

Before the club even starts you can get in the mood with the Club De Fromage Film Club and spook it up with a screening of the king of all 80s vampire movies The Lost Boys. The pre-bar will then open from 9pm to ensure you are full of spirits for the evening ahead (some Halloween gags never get old do they?).

In this two room extravaganza, Club de Fromage will be dropping pop scary enough to make you change your undies, such as Monster Mash, Thriller, Ghostbusters etc. While in room 2 Burn Down The Disco will be killing it with terrifyingly good indie and rock n roll such as: Zombie, Sympathy for the Devil and tunes by Travis (only joking, we don’t want to really scare anyone).

Beyond this the venue will decked out with coffins, cobwebs, gravestones, and other spooky stuff. Air guitar legends Lucifer’s Grandmother return from the grave (or Bolton as it otherwise known) and the famous meat pie raffle, made with real human meat, will be back. There will also be apple bobbing and the Golden Alfie Award for best spooky fancy dress, giant balloons, plus confetti cannons and balloon drop.

So watch a few episodes of the Walking Dead, slap a load of Dulux white emulsion on your face and cut the sleeves off that jumper Auntie Mabel gave you last Christmas. It’s time for some Halloween murder on the dance floor!

Need to Know:

Club De Fromage and Burn Down The Disco - ‘”Zombies Ate My Dance Floor”

Saturday 28th October at O 2 Academy Islington

16 Parkfield St, Islington, N1

10.30pm- 3.30am

Pre-Bar 9pm

Film doors 7pm

Price Club: Adv from £12 early bird plus booking fee

Film plus Club: From £15 plus booking fee

Big Cheese VIP: From £16 plus booking fee

Tickets/ Info: ClubDeFromage.com or 0844 477 600 2000