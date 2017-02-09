Aussie man keeps his nose above water...just

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

A farmer has survived hours trapped in a waterhole after his excavator toppled over trapping him with just his nose and forehead above the water level.

Daniel Miller was working on his land around 300km north of Sydney, when his 3 tonne excavator rolled into a waterhole trapping the 45 year old. Pinned down by a bar, Mr Miller adopted what he has described as a yoga pose to enable him to keep his nose above water and breathe. 

The cobra position credit: raganmd/flickr

"I was trapped and had to keep my head up above water using my arms, I guess it was the cobra position," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

A neighbour 500m away heard him shouting and raised the alarm. Firefighters had to drain some of the mud and water before wading in and releasing Mr Miller. He was taken to nearby Newcastle where was being treated for hypothermia and minor back injuries.


