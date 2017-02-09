Aussie man keeps his nose above water...just
Daniel Miller was working on his land around 300km north of Sydney, when his 3 tonne excavator rolled into a waterhole... Read more...
9th Feb 2017 9:27am | By Editor
A farmer has survived hours trapped in a waterhole after his excavator toppled over trapping him with just his nose and forehead above the water level.
Daniel Miller was working on his land around 300km north of Sydney, when his 3 tonne excavator rolled into a waterhole trapping the 45 year old. Pinned down by a bar, Mr Miller adopted what he has described as a yoga pose to enable him to keep his nose above water and breathe.
The cobra position credit: raganmd/flickr
"I was trapped and had to keep my head up above water using my arms, I guess it was the cobra position," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.
A neighbour 500m away heard him shouting and raised the alarm. Firefighters had to drain some of the mud and water before wading in and releasing Mr Miller. He was taken to nearby Newcastle where was being treated for hypothermia and minor back injuries.
Daniel Miller was working on his land around 300km north of Sydney, when his 3 tonne excavator rolled into a waterhole... Read more...
At 8.27pm on Tuesday (7th Feb) the residents of Melbourne were treated to a solar display as the sun set and cast it's... Read more...
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world... Read more...
It's not set in stone but a possible strike will affect Tube services from 18:00 Sunday 5 to 11:00 Wednesday 8 February... Read more...
High on many people's lists of places to visit, Barcelona has seen a boom in tourist numbers over the past few years... Read more...
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
Talkback