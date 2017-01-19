Vegemite returns to Australian ownership

VIC changes bail law after Melbourne car deaths
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into... Read more...
19th Jan 2017 12:05pm | By Editor
A staple in most Australian homes, Vegemite has been bought by Bega Cheese in a deal worth AU$460m.
The brand, which passed to US ownership way back in 1935, is manufactured in Port Melbourne, Victoria to the tune of 300,000 jars a day, but was owned by food giant Kraft and then Mondelez International. It now it returns to a true Australian product along with ZoOSH mayonnaise and Bonox beef extract, prompting a 15% rise in shares following the announcement.
Bega Cheese Executive Chairman said: "The wonderful heritage and values that Vegemite represents and its importance to Australian culture makes its combination with Bega Cheese truly exciting,"
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into... Read more...
The shoot was taking place at Brooklyn Standard bar in Brisbane when the incident occured. The film crew attempted CPR... Read more...
The number 51 seed beat the 27th seed in straight sets in round three of the Australian Open. After stunning everyone by... Read more...
The incident took place at around 2pm local time (3am GMT) outside the busy Bourke St Mall. The injured include a baby... Read more...
The brand, which passed to US ownership way back in 1935, is manufactured in Port Melbourne, Victoria to the tune of... Read more...
Research has shown that between the years of 2000 and 2013, horses killed more people in Australia than anything... Read more...
Talkback