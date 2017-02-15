Wicked Campervans are just too wicked for QLD

Following a high-profile campaign, Queensland passed a law on Tuesday banning sexist and offensive slogans on vehicles.

The law comes after Paula Orbea started a petition back in 2014 calling for Wicked Campers to remove their slogans. Over 125,000 people have signed the petition calling for slogans such as 'it's easier to apologise than ask for permission' and 'Life sucks if your girlfriend doesn't' to be removed from their campervans.

Ros Bates, the anti-domestic violence spokeswoman for the opposition said "[The slogans] include 'it's easier to apologise than ask for permission', and 'I can already imagine the gaffer tape on your mouth'... and for any member of our society these slogans are sickening and perverse," Ms Bates said. "These vans promote rape, encourage sexism and incite violence and control."

The vehicles can now be deregistered if Wicked do not remove the offensive slogans.