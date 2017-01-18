Horses: the most dangerous animals in Australia!
18th Jan 2017 10:55am | By Editor
Who'd have thought it - horses are more deadly than all the venomous creatures in Australia put together...
Research has shown that between the years of 2000 and 2013, horses killed more people in Australia than anything else.
Dr Ronelle Welton from the University of Melbourne, studied hospital records and coroner reports which showed that in total, horses were responsible for 74 deaths in the time period - more than double the next 'most dangerous'; Bees and other stinging insects, which were responsible for 27 deaths in the same timeline. Snakes caused the same number of deaths but not as many hospital admissions putting them in the third place. Spiders didn't feature at all.
"Australia is known as the epicentre of all things venomous," Dr Welton told the BBC. But "what was surprising" was that insects caused the most people to seek treatment in hospital, she said.
Source: BBC
