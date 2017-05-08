One in five Aussies victims of Revenge Porn

Festivals for the Future: Use your Power - Vote!
A national survey of more than 4,200 people revealed on average, one in five Australians have been the victims of image-based abuse
The study, conducted by RMIT University and Monash University showed that so-called Revenge Porn is more common than first thought.
It also revealed that men are as likely to be targeted as women, a fifth of those surveyed have had nude or sexual images taken of them without their permission and 11% have had images distributed without their consent, The study also showed that indigenous, disabled and LGBT groups were at a higher risk.
Lead researcher, Dr Nicola Henry told the BBC: "Image-based abuse has emerged so rapidly as an issue that inevitably our laws and policies are struggling to catch up,"
"This is not just about 'revenge porn' - images are being used to control, abuse and humiliate people in ways that go well beyond the 'relationship gone sour' scenario."
VIC and SA are the only states in Australia that currently have laws against distribution of images without consent - probably time for this to become a federal crime...
Source: bbc.co.uk
