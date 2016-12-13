SOS by text

DJ Mag Announces Best of British Awards 2016 Winners
13th Dec 2016 9:32am | By Editor
A female British backpacker was rescued by Australian police after texting her Dad back in England
Twenty year old Mary Kate Heys left a hostel on Queensland's Sunshine Coast with a young Swedish man after agreeing to go on a road trip with him. However, Mary became seriously concerned after the man changed the plans and started to head to Far North Queensland. The man refused to stop and let Mary out so she began to text her father back in England with her location and texts saying "I need you to call Australian Police" and "I've been taken by a man… please hurry".
Her father did as she asked and Australian police caught up with the pair at Gympie, 55 miles from their starting point. The young Swede was arrested and taken to hospital but will not be charged as Ms Heys has dropped the charges. She said she agreed to go with the man initially, as she was concerned for his well being.
Source: bbc.co.uk
