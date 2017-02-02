Trump allegedly hangs up on Australian PM
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world... Read more...
2nd Feb 2017 10:10am | By Editor
Trump and Turnbull clash over refugee settlement deal agreed by the Obama administration
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world leaders, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull seeked reassurance that the US would honour a deal struck with the previous administration to resettle 1,250 asylum seekers currently being held in detention centres on Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
The US President later tweeted “Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!” (Source: The Washington Post)
The call, which took place on Saturday, was tense to say the least - America & Australia have a strong relationship having been allies in the Iraq & Afghan wars and sharing important intelligence however, if Trump reneges on this deal relations may not be quite the same in the future.
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world... Read more...
It's not set in stone but a possible strike will affect Tube services from 18:00 Sunday 5 to 11:00 Wednesday 8 February... Read more...
High on many people's lists of places to visit, Barcelona has seen a boom in tourist numbers over the past few years... Read more...
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
Rafa Nadal seems to have overcome his previous injuries and poor form to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open by... Read more...
The drivers strike is in response to the dispute over the 'displacement of staff' - RMT General Secretary Mich Cash said... Read more...
Talkback