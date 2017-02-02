Trump allegedly hangs up on Australian PM

In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world leaders, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull seeked reassurance that the US would honour a deal struck with the previous administration to resettle 1,250 asylum seekers currently being held in detention centres on Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

The US President later tweeted “Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!” (Source: The Washington Post)

The call, which took place on Saturday, was tense to say the least - America & Australia have a strong relationship having been allies in the Iraq & Afghan wars and sharing important intelligence however, if Trump reneges on this deal relations may not be quite the same in the future.