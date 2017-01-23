VIC changes bail law after Melbourne car deaths
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into... Read more...
23rd Jan 2017 1:45pm | By Editor
Five people have died during and after the attack on Friday including a 3 month old baby.
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into pedestrians in Melbourne. The accused had previously been arrested, however was bailed by a 'bail justice' against the police's wishes. This has consequently led to the State of Victoria changing their 'out of hours' policy to include a new Night Court for magistrates to decide on bail issues.
VIC premier Daniel Andrews said "We need to have a really close look at each and every element of our bail system, and we need to make profound change for the future to keep Victoria safe," he also said the entire bail system would be under review by former Supreme Court judge Paul Coghlan.
The suspect is yet to be interviewed by police while he recovers from injuries sustained as police tried to bring his attack to an end.
Three of the victims have been named as Thalia Hakin (10), Matthew Si (33), and Jess Mudie (22), a 3-month old baby boy and a 25 year old man also died.
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into... Read more...
The shoot was taking place at Brooklyn Standard bar in Brisbane when the incident occured. The film crew attempted CPR... Read more...
The number 51 seed beat the 27th seed in straight sets in round three of the Australian Open. After stunning everyone by... Read more...
The incident took place at around 2pm local time (3am GMT) outside the busy Bourke St Mall. The injured include a baby... Read more...
The brand, which passed to US ownership way back in 1935, is manufactured in Port Melbourne, Victoria to the tune of... Read more...
Research has shown that between the years of 2000 and 2013, horses killed more people in Australia than anything... Read more...
Talkback