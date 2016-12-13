This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

eMag | Directory | Fresh Meet | Events Search | TNT Jobs | Dating

It's finally happened - a London firm seeks and emoji specialist to join their ranks

In what is thought to be a first, London firm Today Translations has advertised for an emoji translator to translate a client diary into emojis as "software can only do so much".

Only last year, a UK linguist said that emoji was the UKs fastest growing 'language' after a survey undertaken by TalkTalk Mobile found 72% of 18-25 year-olds found it easier to express themselves using emojis as opposed to words.

The position has so far received over 30 applications and the agency hope to fill the spot by early 2017.


Talkback

Wanted: Emoji Translator
Digital Mag

Latest News

Stay connected on social networks
Like us on Facebook
Follow TNT on Twitter