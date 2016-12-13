Wanted: Emoji Translator

DJ Mag Announces Best of British Awards 2016 Winners
It's finally happened - a London firm seeks and emoji specialist to join their ranks
In what is thought to be a first, London firm Today Translations has advertised for an emoji translator to translate a client diary into emojis as "software can only do so much".
Only last year, a UK linguist said that emoji was the UKs fastest growing 'language' after a survey undertaken by TalkTalk Mobile found 72% of 18-25 year-olds found it easier to express themselves using emojis as opposed to words.
The position has so far received over 30 applications and the agency hope to fill the spot by early 2017.
