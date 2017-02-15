This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was joined by Tinie Tempah, Ray BLK and MTV presenter Laura Whitmore to make the announcement

“London is the natural city to host one of the greatest musical shows on earth – with our exceptional musical history, wealth of creative talent and outstanding venues – we're the entertainment capital of the world. Whether you're a musical superstar, Londoner or visitor to the city – London is Open to entertain you.” said Khan.

The awards attract some of the biggest names in music and will be held at the SSE Arena in Wembley on November 17th.


MTV EMAs return to London after 20 years
