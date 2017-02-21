This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Central line and Waterloo & City lines will be effected by tonight's strike action.

So - the details you need:

Drivers will walk out beginning at 9pm tonight - make sure you're where you need to be by 11.30pm.

Wednesday 22nd Feb - no Central line service east of Leytonstone

Wednesday 22nd Feb - no Waterloo & City line service

Wednesday 22nd Feb 5.30am - no westbound Central Services between White City & Leytonstone

Wednesday 22nd Feb 7.00am - limited Central line service

Wednesday 22nd Feb 11pm - Central line closes

Thursday 23rd Feb - normal service resumes.

Expect other services to be much busier!

 


24hr Central Line strike begins tonight
