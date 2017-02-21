24hr Central Line strike begins tonight
21st Feb 2017 11:09am | By Editor
Central line and Waterloo & City lines will be effected by tonight's strike action.
So - the details you need:
Drivers will walk out beginning at 9pm tonight - make sure you're where you need to be by 11.30pm.
Wednesday 22nd Feb - no Central line service east of Leytonstone
Wednesday 22nd Feb - no Waterloo & City line service
Wednesday 22nd Feb 5.30am - no westbound Central Services between White City & Leytonstone
Wednesday 22nd Feb 7.00am - limited Central line service
Wednesday 22nd Feb 11pm - Central line closes
Thursday 23rd Feb - normal service resumes.
Expect other services to be much busier!
