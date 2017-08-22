Big Ben’s Bong….GONE!

Still time to catch a summer festival
The sound on the hour of the chimes of Big Ben in London, will take a break for at least 2 years for extensive repair and restructure, Houses of Parliament have said.
Big Ben, the clock and the Elizabeth Tower in which they are in will be out of action for two years whilst conservation work takes place to safeguard the building and the mechanics which make it all run smoothly.
Even though the iconic timepiece will be out of action for repairs, one clock face will be on-going all the time on the building to give the public the time.
The Elizabeth Tower will have scaffolding put up around its 96 metres height so work can be carried out over 24 months.
More information at www.parliament.uk.
