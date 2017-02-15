Central Line to be hit by strike

A 15 hour strike has been declared by RMT members on February 21st.

The Central Line is the only line to be affected, with workers striking over 'displacement of staff'.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "LU (London Underground) have now written to us confirming that they will be bulldozing through the displacements regardless.

"Let us be in no doubt, if LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences."

The walkout will begin at 9pm on Tuesday 21st February.

Source: bbc.co.uk