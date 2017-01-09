This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Commuters faced extra misery this morning as the 24-hour tube strike struck!

TfL have warned that central London underground stations were closed and the tubes are running a limited service on eight out of 11 tube lines today. Crowds of commuters have been forced to find alternative ways of getting to work including buses and using the train instead. There were so many people at Clapham Junction rail station this morning the station had to be evacuated due to the large number of people arriving. 

The walk-out began at 6pm last night and will continue until 6pm to night.

For more information about what is and isn't running please visit tfl.gov.uk/campaign/tube-strike


Clapham Junction station evacuated due to overcrowding
