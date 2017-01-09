Clapham Junction station evacuated due to overcrowding

TfL have warned that central London underground stations were closed and the tubes are running a limited service on eight out of 11 tube lines today. Crowds of commuters have been forced to find alternative ways of getting to work including buses and using the train instead. There were so many people at Clapham Junction rail station this morning the station had to be evacuated due to the large number of people arriving.

The walk-out began at 6pm last night and will continue until 6pm to night.

For more information about what is and isn't running please visit tfl.gov.uk/campaign/tube-strike