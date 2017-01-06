fabric re-opens tonight

It's been a tough few months for fabric's owners but tonight (Friday 6th January 2017) sees the legendary nightclub open it's doors once again.

After four months of legal wrangling and tough negotiations with Islington Council, fabric has regained it's licence with strict rules on entry and drugs policies.

New rules include:

No under 19s from 8pm Fridays 'til 8am Monday

New ID scanning on entry

Stringent searching procedures including mandatory searches on entry

Zero tolerance on drugs involving a life-time ban and being reported to Police - there will be bins along the queue to dispose of any drugs before entering the club

Improved lighting and CCTV

New security

The line-up for tonight's re-launch is being kept under wraps however fabric have announced their line-up for the next 3 months and includes club favourites Ricardo Villalobos, Richie Hawtin and Ben Klock. Full lineups can be found here. Advance tickets for tonight are sold out but there are still 1st release tickets available (entry b4 1am) and cost £25 + £3.10 fee.

Welcome back fabric!