fabric re-opens tonight
After four months of legal wrangling and tough negotiations with Islington Council, fabric has regained it's licence... Read more...
6th Jan 2017 11:13am | By Editor
It's been a tough few months for fabric's owners but tonight (Friday 6th January 2017) sees the legendary nightclub open it's doors once again.
After four months of legal wrangling and tough negotiations with Islington Council, fabric has regained it's licence with strict rules on entry and drugs policies.
New rules include:
No under 19s from 8pm Fridays 'til 8am Monday
New ID scanning on entry
Stringent searching procedures including mandatory searches on entry
Zero tolerance on drugs involving a life-time ban and being reported to Police - there will be bins along the queue to dispose of any drugs before entering the club
Improved lighting and CCTV
New security
The line-up for tonight's re-launch is being kept under wraps however fabric have announced their line-up for the next 3 months and includes club favourites Ricardo Villalobos, Richie Hawtin and Ben Klock. Full lineups can be found here. Advance tickets for tonight are sold out but there are still 1st release tickets available (entry b4 1am) and cost £25 + £3.10 fee.
Welcome back fabric!
