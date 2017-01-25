Here we go again - 24 hour tube strike starts tonight

The RMT has announced another 24 hour tube strike however this one will only effect the Central and Waterloo & City lines.

The drivers strike is in response to the dispute over the 'displacement of staff' - RMT General Secretary Mich Cash said union members are being "sent out from pillar-to-post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages".

"If [London Underground] are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences," he added.

The strike will begin at 9pm tonight and run for 24hours. TfL will run a reduced service on the Central line and no service will run on the Waterloo & City line. Other lines will all run as normal but will no doubt see in an increase in passenger numbers. A shuttle bus will also be in operation between Epping and Chingford.

Source: bbc.co.uk