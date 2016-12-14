London falls out of the top 100 most expensive cities to live

Central London drops 57 places from last year, and out of the top 100 mainly due to the weaker pound after the Brexit vote.

This was one of the findings of the latest Cost of Living survey published by ECA International, the world's leading provider of knowledge, information and software for the management and assignment of employees around the world. The surveys conducted, compare a basket of like-for-like consumer goods and services commonly purchased by assignees in over 450 locations worldwide. Certain living costs, such as accommodation rental, utilities, car purchases and school fees are usually covered by separate allowances.

Tokyo is the most expensive location for expats taking over from Zurich which held the number 1 spot last year. Surveyed locations in New Zealand now all rank in the world's top 60 most expensive locations. Auckland is the costliest, in 44th position globally, followed by Wellington (47th) and Christchurch (54th). Auckland is now more expensive than Sydney for expatriates for the first time since ECA’s rankings began. On average, ranked locations in New Zealand now sit higher than their Australian counterparts. The New Zealand dollar has gone from strength to strength making New Zealand a relatively expensive place to live.

Australian locations also rose in the rankings, by an average of 42 places compared to last year – a reflection of the stronger Australian dollar following an improved economic outlook domestically and from China over the survey period. Sydney remains the most expensive city in Australia at 53rd in the global rankings.

The top 10 most expensive cities to live for expats

1 - Tokyo

2 - Luanda (Angola)

3 - Zurich

4 - Geneva

5 - Yokohama

6 - Basel

7 - Nagoya

8 - Bern

9 - Osaka

10 - Kinshasa

Figures used were taken from ECA's September 2016 Cost of Living Survey