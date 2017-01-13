More tube strikes on the cards RMT warns

Monday's tube strike could be a sign of things to come unless the ticket office closure dispute can be resolved.

The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union has warned that there may be more tube strikes from February 6th unless talks over ticket office closures can reach an agreement. Monday saw chaotic scenes at some stations as commuters crowded onto reduced service lines across London and many central London tube stations being closed. The conciliation service ACAS will be holding talks with the RMT and London Underground workers on Monday in an attempt to reach an agreement.

The issue goes back to cuts agreed by former London Mayor Boris Johnson, which unions say have gone too far - they want jobs reinstated and ticket offices opened once again. This comes on top of the ongoing misery faced by Southern Rail customers who face continual disruption due to strike action.