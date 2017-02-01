Strike Alert! Yet another Tube strike is pencilled in for Sunday

Seems like every week we are putting out a warning for a tube strike - and here we are again...

It's not set in stone but a possible strike will affect Tube services from 18:00 Sunday 5 to 11:00 Wednesday 8 February 2017.

So at the moment TfL is predicting the following:

Sunday 5th Feb 6pm to Monday 6th Feb 5.30am - tube stations will closed

Monday 6th Feb 5.30am to 4pm - there will be very limited services running

Monday 6th Feb 4pm - stations will be re-opening but check the details before travelling

Tuesday 7th Feb 5.30am to 12pm - normal service is resumed

Tuesday 7th Feb 12pm to 8pm - there will be very limited services running

Tuesday 7th Feb 8pm to Wednesday 8th Feb 5.30am - no service

Wednesday 8th Feb 5.30am to 9am - there will be very limited services running

Wednesday 8th Feb 11am - normal service is resumed

Confusing? A little - we'll keep you posted!



