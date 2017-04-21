Rugby Union:Warburton named as British Lions captain

A party of 41 players will fly out to New Zealand in the summer for the British Lions tour headed by Welsh captain Sam Warburton.

Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who captained the Lions 4 years ago to success, would be that man again.

“Thanks for all the extremely kind messages. Amazing honour to captain the Lions again. Squard looks very very strong!” said the former Welsh captain.

Of the 41 players making the trip, for the 3 tests between June and July, 16 come from England’s 6 nations winning team, 12 from Wales, 11 from Ireland and 2 from Scotland, which will be lead by Warren Gatland.

Meanwhile, England boss, was delighted with Dylan Hartley not making the Lions squad, as he immediately, made him England captain for the forthcoming tour to Argentina in June, where they play 2 test series.