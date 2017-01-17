Ed Sheeran releases new album ÷ (divide) March 3rd

Sheeran has already made history with his two comeback singles Shape of You and Castle on the Hill...bodes well for the album

Ed Sheeran has confirmed details of his hugely anticipated new album ÷ (“divide”), set for release on Friday March 3 through Asylum/Atlantic Records.

Moreover, Ed has broken yet another streaming record this week - Shape Of You makes Spotify history again, breaking the record for ‘one day’ streams accumulating 7,940,950, which knocks Adele’s Hello off of the top spot!

In Australia, Ed has broken streaming records, with both songs accumulating over 748,000 combined streams in the first 48 hours of release. Currently, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill are sitting at #1 and #2 respectively on the Australian iTunes singles chart.

Ed commented – “First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can’t thank you enough. My new album ÷ holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date. I’ve been eager to get back and I couldn’t be more excited for March 3rd.”

÷ - Ed’s third studio album – is on course to become one of the most significant global album releases of 2017 and sees the 25-year-old Suffolk native in his finest form yet. The genre-defying LP is the result of an artist who consistently pushes himself in new directions, uncovering fresh musical ground using a seemingly limitless musical vocabulary.

Drawing inspiration from a host of personal experiences and subjects, Ed takes you through a hugely personal journey; be that reflecting on past relationships, family memories, his musical career or his time off travelling the world in 2016. Musically ÷ is an array of beautifully orchestrated and emotive ballads, impassioned raps laid over hip hop beats, timeless acoustic guitar masterpieces and innovative, idiosyncratic pop music.

The album is available to pre-order now.