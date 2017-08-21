Athletics: Great Britain finish 6th in medal table

GB’s team of runners had a fantastic finale to the World Athletic Championships in London with men and women taking gold and silver respectively in the relay races as Team GB finished 6th overall.

Usain Bolt and Jamaica were one of the heavy favourites to land Gold in the 4x100m Relay race at the Olympic Stadium.

But a combination of bad luck and amazing running by the UK team, led them to gold glory.

British team of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake blasted their way around and, just as it was looking as their chances of claiming a medal were slim, Bolt on the run for the home straight, pulled up with hamstring, to let the Brits power home to gold followed by America and Japan.

Never before had British team won sprint gold and for this squad memories of London 2012 came flooding back.

“We are world champs. To run it with Danny Talbot after such disappointment in London 2012, it is so special to come back. Thank you to everyone. It’s crazy. Honestly a dream and a reality tonight. Wow,” Gemili told BBC tv.

Then Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita followed up Bronze in Rio with a fantastic silver here in 4x100m relay.

With a strong USA team out front for most of the race and lengths ahead, Team GB fought off rivals Jamaica to take 2nd spot to the delight of the quartet.

Asher-Smith told BBC after “To upgrade from Olympic bronze to world silver with these girls has been absolutely incredible, and to do it at home means so much.”

The medals didn’t stop there for Britain with Zoey Clark, Laviai Nielsen, Eilidh Doyle and Emily Diamond taking silver in women’s 4x400m relay as well as the men doing likewise led by Martyn Rooney.