Athletics: Mo bows out with a fantastic Gold run

21st Aug 2017 11:59am | By Joe Beard
‘Super Saturday’ will always be associated with Mo Farah’s inspired run 5 years ago at the Olympics.
The World Athletics Championship gave him the chance to do it again, and thank his home support, but it was a hard slog this time around for the long distance runner.
In a frantically tough 10,000m race in which he nearly went down a few times and got ‘spiked’ on the way round, he see off Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei and Paul Tanui of Kenya to come home in 26 minutes and 49 seconds.
“It wasn’t an easy race. I work on everything and it’s been a long journey. What a way to end my career in London. It’s special,” Farah told BBC tv.
But all expectation on Farah to complete a track double in the 5,000m in his final home apperance failed to materialise.
This time, he was caught up and Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris took the gold medal with Farah holding for silver at the line.
“This London crowd is amazing – there is no place like home,” Farah, told the BBC, with his children beside him.
“I have a few more races on the track then I will take a short break and then this chapter of my life is closed,” said Farah who will bow out at the 5,000m Diamond League meeting in Zurich on 24 August.
