This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

eMag | Directory | TNT Travel Show 2017 | Events Search | TNT Jobs

The Australian Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament of 2018 to hold the shot clock in play is has been revealed.

The Grand Slam board met earlier this week and agreed to the 25 second shot clock in operation in Melbourne in January next year. It had been trialled this season in qualification for the US Open.


Talkback

Australia go shot clock for 2018
Digital Mag

Latest News

Stay connected on social networks
Like us on Facebook
Follow TNT on Twitter