Australian Open: Dan Evans goes from strength to strength

VIC changes bail law after Melbourne car deaths
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into... Read more...
20th Jan 2017 10:21am | By Editor
Bernard Tomic has been knocked out of the Australian Open by Britain's Dan Evans.
The number 51 seed beat the 27th seed in straight sets in round three of the Australian Open. After stunning everyone by beating no. 7 seed Marin Cilic, Evans has pulled off another win against Tomic in a closely fought match.
Evans won 7-5 7-6 7-6 and will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonge in the final 16.
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into... Read more...
The shoot was taking place at Brooklyn Standard bar in Brisbane when the incident occured. The film crew attempted CPR... Read more...
The number 51 seed beat the 27th seed in straight sets in round three of the Australian Open. After stunning everyone by... Read more...
The incident took place at around 2pm local time (3am GMT) outside the busy Bourke St Mall. The injured include a baby... Read more...
The brand, which passed to US ownership way back in 1935, is manufactured in Port Melbourne, Victoria to the tune of... Read more...
Research has shown that between the years of 2000 and 2013, horses killed more people in Australia than anything... Read more...
Talkback