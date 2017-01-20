Australian Open: Dan Evans goes from strength to strength

Bernard Tomic has been knocked out of the Australian Open by Britain's Dan Evans.

The number 51 seed beat the 27th seed in straight sets in round three of the Australian Open. After stunning everyone by beating no. 7 seed Marin Cilic, Evans has pulled off another win against Tomic in a closely fought match.

Evans won 7-5 7-6 7-6 and will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonge in the final 16.