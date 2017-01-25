Australian Open: Nadal beats Milos Raonic

Now we get down to the business end of the Australian Open...

Rafa Nadal seems to have overcome his previous injuries and poor form to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4. The Spaniard is to face 15th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

This Open has been a bit of a 'comeback' special what with Nadal and Federer both back on form and in to the semis. Federer (17) is due to play Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (4) in the other semi-final.

In the Women's semi-finals, unseeded Coco Vandeweghe (US) will play Venus Williams (13) and unseeded Mirjana Lučić-Baroni (Cro) is set to play no. 2 seed Serena Williams tomorrow (Thurs 26th January)

Could this be the year of the underdog?