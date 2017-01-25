Australian Open: Nadal beats Milos Raonic

Free Vegemite on Australia Day
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
25th Jan 2017 11:34am | By Editor
Now we get down to the business end of the Australian Open...
Rafa Nadal seems to have overcome his previous injuries and poor form to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4. The Spaniard is to face 15th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.
This Open has been a bit of a 'comeback' special what with Nadal and Federer both back on form and in to the semis. Federer (17) is due to play Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (4) in the other semi-final.
In the Women's semi-finals, unseeded Coco Vandeweghe (US) will play Venus Williams (13) and unseeded Mirjana Lučić-Baroni (Cro) is set to play no. 2 seed Serena Williams tomorrow (Thurs 26th January)
Could this be the year of the underdog?
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
Rafa Nadal seems to have overcome his previous injuries and poor form to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open by... Read more...
The drivers strike is in response to the dispute over the 'displacement of staff' - RMT General Secretary Mich Cash said... Read more...
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into... Read more...
The shoot was taking place at Brooklyn Standard bar in Brisbane when the incident occured. The film crew attempted CPR... Read more...
The number 51 seed beat the 27th seed in straight sets in round three of the Australian Open. After stunning everyone by... Read more...
Talkback